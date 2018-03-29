|Grapegrower & Winemaker
29/03/2018
Safety inspections for WA wine workplaces
WorkSafe WA will conduct a proactive inspection program to look at safety issues in the state’s wine grape growing and winemaking workplaces. The program will be conducted until the end of 2019 and will include wine grape growing and winemaking workplaces in both metropolitan and regional areas of WA. Inspectors will examine safety issues involved in both farming wine grapes and manufacturing wine. Source, Safety Culture