««« return to Daily Wine News index

Tyrrell team on tasting tour of 14 vintages

THIS month Bruce Tyrrell and his team have been in Melbourne, Adelaide and Sydney treating wine writers and the liquor trade to tastings of 14 vintages of Tyrrell’s Vat 47 chardonnays. The events mark this year’s Tyrrell’s 160th anniversary, the 47th vintage of Vat 47 and the evolution of this Australian trail-blazing chardonnay. Source, Newcastle Herald