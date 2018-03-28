««« return to Daily Wine News index

Book details history of Alexandra basin wine

It will be 30 years this year since the first modern-day wine made in the Alexandra basin was sold. In his new book Latitude 45.15S - among the world's southernmost vineyards journalist, Otago Daily Times columnist, bed and breakfast co-owner and author Ric Oram said 2400 bottles of Black Ridge gewurztraminer and riesling and 2000 bottles of assorted William Hill varieties were sold in 1988. Source, Rural Life