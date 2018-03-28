|Grapegrower & Winemaker
|Wine & Viticulture Journal
|Wine Industry Directory
|
|Daily Wine News
|
|Bookstore
««« return to Daily Wine News index28/03/2018
Yealands voted favourite NZ wine brand
Subscribe to Daily Wine News RSS feed
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
The people of New Zealand have spoken and Yealands Family Wines (Yealands) has been voted Favourite New Zealand Wine Brand in the Air New Zealand Wine Awards 2017: People’s Choice Award. This was the inaugural People’s Choice Award, run by New Zealand Winegrowers, and offered the chance for New Zealanders to choose their favourite wine brand. Source, Scoop Independent News