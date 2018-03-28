««« return to Daily Wine News index

Yealands voted favourite NZ wine brand

The people of New Zealand have spoken and Yealands Family Wines (Yealands) has been voted Favourite New Zealand Wine Brand in the Air New Zealand Wine Awards 2017: People’s Choice Award. This was the inaugural People’s Choice Award, run by New Zealand Winegrowers, and offered the chance for New Zealanders to choose their favourite wine brand. Source, Scoop Independent News