28/03/2018
DRC breaks European record for wine at auction
Christie’s most recent London sale saw “remarkable” results for both Burgundian and Italian wines, including the setting of a new European record for a case of wine sold at auction. Taking place earlier this month, the sale saw a new record set for a case of wine sold in Europe, when a 12-bottle case of 1988 Domaine de la Romanée-Conti, Romanée-Conti sold for £264,000. Source, Drinks Business