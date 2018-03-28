««« return to Daily Wine News index

DRC breaks European record for wine at auction

Christie’s most recent London sale saw “remarkable” results for both Burgundian and Italian wines, including the setting of a new European record for a case of wine sold at auction. Taking place earlier this month, the sale saw a new record set for a case of wine sold in Europe, when a 12-bottle case of 1988 Domaine de la Romanée-Conti, Romanée-Conti sold for £264,000. Source, Drinks Business