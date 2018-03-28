Daily Wine News

DRC breaks European record for wine at auction

Christie’s most recent London sale saw “remarkable” results for both Burgundian and Italian wines, including the setting of a new European record for a case of wine sold at auction. Taking place earlier this month, the sale saw a new record set for a case of wine sold in Europe, when a 12-bottle case of 1988 Domaine de la Romanée-Conti, Romanée-Conti sold for £264,000. Source, Drinks Business

