Canberra harvest set for top notch wine

With the 2018 harvest in full swing, winemakers from the Canberra region believe we're in for some truly great wines thanks to warm and dry conditions, and despite a bad hail storm. With almost all of their grapes picked off the vines, Summerhill Road Vineyard's Sarah McDougall said 2018 is looking like a great vintage for the whole region. Source, Sydney Morning Herald