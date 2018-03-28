««« return to Daily Wine News index

Less is more: what’s driving consumer choices

Two years ago, the first issue of our Market Bulletin gave a brief overview of trends in domestic sales in 2014–15. For our 100th issue, we examine the main global trends driving consumer behaviour in 2018 and what they mean for the domestic wine market in the next few years. In September 2017, the International Wine and Spirit Record (IWSR) said that ‘the global alcoholic drinks market is evolving at a faster rate than ever before’. Source, Wine Australia