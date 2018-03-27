|Grapegrower & Winemaker
UK wine body welcomes Brexit talks
The UK’s drinks trade association the WSTA has welcomed the latest developments in negotiations between the UK and the EU, saying it is a “decisive step” for the industry. “The agreement to a draft legal text has demonstrated goodwill on both sides and is a decisive step towards providing the certainty that businesses in the wine and spirit sector crave,” said Miles Beale, the WSTA’s chief executive. Source, VINEX Market IQ