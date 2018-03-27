««« return to Daily Wine News index

UK wine body welcomes Brexit talks

The UK’s drinks trade association the WSTA has welcomed the latest developments in negotiations between the UK and the EU, saying it is a “decisive step” for the industry. “The agreement to a draft legal text has demonstrated goodwill on both sides and is a decisive step towards providing the certainty that businesses in the wine and spirit sector crave,” said Miles Beale, the WSTA’s chief executive. Source, VINEX Market IQ