27/03/2018
Natural wine is winning consumers
McLaren Vale-based natural wine specialist, Alpha Box & Dice believes that the trend towards minimal intervention wine is here to stay and is being driven by a range of consumer choices and influences including transparency and truth around the winemaking process. Speaking with TheShout at ProWein 2018, co-owner Justin Fairweather said that the growth and interest in natural wine is about authenticity rather than demography. Source, The Shout