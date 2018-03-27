|Grapegrower & Winemaker
Chinese demand causes vineyard prices to double
In the wine grape sector, Colliers reported Chinese thirst for Australian wine had tripled since 2013-14, with the total value of wine exports expected to reach $595 million in 2016-17 out of a total export market worth $2.64 billion. Colliers International director Tim Altschwager said large-scale commercial vineyard values had nearly doubled in the past two years on record crop yields and rising prices. Source, Australian Financial Review