27/03/2018

Riverina grape price increase boosts land value

Brian Simpson from the Wine Grapes Marketing Board said steady growth in the US and China wine markets had driven prices of Riverina grapes, which in turn pushed land values up. It’s a welcome change for the grape industry, after low prices in recent years had seen some farmers sell up while others ploughed crops into the ground. Source, The Area News

