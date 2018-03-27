««« return to Daily Wine News index

Wine education crucial to growing exports to India

As wine companies around the world ride high on a surge of demand from China, Australian wineries are beginning to move in on a new target, India. Exports of Australian wine to China grew in volume by 19 per cent and 63 per cent in value in the year to December 2017 to reach AU$848 million, strengthening Australia’s position as the second largest wine exporter to China behind France. Source, The Lead