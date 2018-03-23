««« return to Daily Wine News index

French wine shipments rise by double digits

French still wine exports to the United States advanced by an impressive 14% last year to 12.5 million cases, according to Business France, a French government agency. Export value registered an even more notable 18.4% gain to €1.13 billion ($1.39b) in 2017. Up until the beginning of this decade, total U.S. imports of all French wines had been in a long-term decline, but since then they’ve enjoyed a renaissance. Source, Shanken News Daily