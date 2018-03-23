|Grapegrower & Winemaker
|Wine & Viticulture Journal
|Wine Industry Directory
|
|Daily Wine News
|
|Bookstore
««« return to Daily Wine News index26/03/2018
French wine shipments rise by double digits
Subscribe to Daily Wine News RSS feed
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
French still wine exports to the United States advanced by an impressive 14% last year to 12.5 million cases, according to Business France, a French government agency. Export value registered an even more notable 18.4% gain to €1.13 billion ($1.39b) in 2017. Up until the beginning of this decade, total U.S. imports of all French wines had been in a long-term decline, but since then they’ve enjoyed a renaissance. Source, Shanken News Daily