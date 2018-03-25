««« return to Daily Wine News index

Brits turn to English sparkling wine

French champagne producers are lamenting a fall in sales to the UK as increasing numbers of Britons discover the delights of English sparkling wine. The Comité Champagne trade association attributed the decrease to the weaker pound following the Brexit referendum. The British market “continues to be adversely affected by the Brexit effect, with a fall of 5.7 per cent by value and a more marked decrease of 11 per cent by volume,” it said in a statement outlining its export results for 2017. Source, The Telegraph