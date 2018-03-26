|Grapegrower & Winemaker
26/03/2018
Uncorked: Albiera Antinori
A 26th generation member of Italy’s illustrious Antinori family, Albiera Antinori is the first female president of the Antinori wine dynasty. Recently named as one of the 10 most influential women in the wine industry by db, Albiera was in Hong Kong this week to unveil the latest vintage of winery’s flagship Super Tuscan ‘Tignanello’ – the 2015 – with its local importer Links Concept. Source, Drinks Business