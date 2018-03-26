|Grapegrower & Winemaker
Customs and excise to benefit wine producers
New Zealand Winegrowers is welcoming new legislation which will make excise transactions easier for wine producers. The Customs and Excise Bill, which passed its third reading in Parliament last Thursday, brings the collection of excise up to speed with modern business practices, says New Zealand Winegrowers CEO Philip Gregan. Source, New Zealand Winegrowers