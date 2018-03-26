Daily Wine News

26/03/2018

Customs and excise to benefit wine producers

New Zealand Winegrowers is welcoming new legislation which will make excise transactions easier for wine producers. The Customs and Excise Bill, which passed its third reading in Parliament last Thursday, brings the collection of excise up to speed with modern business practices, says New Zealand Winegrowers CEO Philip Gregan. Source, New Zealand Winegrowers

