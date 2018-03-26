««« return to Daily Wine News index

Investors snap up four premium SA vineyards

Major wine brand Casella and investors from China and the US have separately snapped up four notable South Australian vineyards as values start to firm. The largest of the four properties, the Tullymore Estate in the Clare Valley with 149.5 hectares of vines, was bought by Casella Family Brands, owners of the popular Yellow Tail brand. They paid around $30,000 a planted hectare, or $4.5 million. Source, Australian Financial Review