|Grapegrower & Winemaker
|Wine & Viticulture Journal
|Wine Industry Directory
|
|Daily Wine News
|
|Bookstore
««« return to Daily Wine News index26/03/2018
Heathcote experiences reduced harvest yields
Subscribe to Daily Wine News RSS feed
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
A warm and dry start to the beginning of the year has delivered significantly lower yields than an average harvest in the Heathcote wine growing region. However, there is a trade off. The quality of the fruit this year will provide significant amounts of flavour for winemakers at Tellurian Wines. Source, Bendigo Advertiser