26/03/2018

Heathcote experiences reduced harvest yields

A warm and dry start to the beginning of the year has delivered significantly lower yields than an average harvest in the Heathcote wine growing region. However, there is a trade off. The quality of the fruit this year will provide significant amounts of flavour for winemakers at Tellurian Wines. Source, Bendigo Advertiser

