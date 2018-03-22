««« return to Daily Wine News index

Clearing vegetation helps winery conserve water

The 318-year-old Vergelegen wine estate in Somerset West has become self-sufficient in all its potable and non-potable water needs‚ in one of the largest private conservation projects in South Africa. This is despite producing tons of wine grapes‚ maintaining 18 celebrated gardens‚ operating two restaurants and welcoming 100‚000 visitors every year. To commemorate World Water Day today (Thursday 22 March)‚ the estate shared how it achieved this. Source, Times Live