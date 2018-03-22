|Grapegrower & Winemaker
|Wine & Viticulture Journal
|Wine Industry Directory
|
|Daily Wine News
|
|Bookstore
««« return to Daily Wine News index23/03/2018
Clearing vegetation helps winery conserve water
Subscribe to Daily Wine News RSS feed
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
The 318-year-old Vergelegen wine estate in Somerset West has become self-sufficient in all its potable and non-potable water needs‚ in one of the largest private conservation projects in South Africa. This is despite producing tons of wine grapes‚ maintaining 18 celebrated gardens‚ operating two restaurants and welcoming 100‚000 visitors every year. To commemorate World Water Day today (Thursday 22 March)‚ the estate shared how it achieved this. Source, Times Live