««« return to Daily Wine News index

Powdery mildew challenges prompt new strategies

Powdery mildew has long been an almost routine headache for grape growers, but labor shortages, climate change, and resistance to chemical treatments, are forcing changes in vineyard management, growers and pest control advisors say. “Powdery mildew is something we take for granted,” says Bart Haycraft, vineyard manager at Santa Rosa, California based Jackson Family Wines. Source, Western Farm Press