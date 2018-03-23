««« return to Daily Wine News index

Public health concerns over cheap wine

Supermarkets are being accused of being the country's biggest drug dealer. It comes after a Christchurch local snapped a photo of wine sold at Pak'n'Save for just under $4. The wine available is Hardy's Moscato, with an alcohol percentage of 6%. National Addiction Centre director Doug Sellman told Newstalk ZB it should be classed as a public health issue. Source, Newstalk ZB