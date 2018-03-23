Daily Wine News

Auckland’s new Wine Cave

There is no mistaking Joe Wang’s love of wine, New Zealand wine in particular. The sommelier who has worked at some of the most respected restaurants in the country, is now seizing that passion and his knowledge of New Zealand’s high end boutique wines, with a unique venture in Auckland – The Wine Cave. Source, New Zealand Winegrowers

