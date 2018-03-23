««« return to Daily Wine News index

The life of Robert Haas

Robert Haas, who co-founded Tablas Creek and pioneered Rhône grape varieties in California after spending decades championing French wines on the American market, has died aged 90. Many would agree with the winery’s assertion that Haas was a ‘seminal figure in American wine for 65 years’. Haas is credited with doing much to foster Americans’ love for wine, and French wine in particular, in the decades following World War Two. Source, Decanter