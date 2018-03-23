««« return to Daily Wine News index

Indian winery wins top prize

Indian winery Grover Zampa has been named ‘Winery of the Year’ by the Asian Wine Review, shining a light on a country that has been better known for its spirits quaffing ability than viticulture prowess. Founded in the late 1970s, the winery was founded by Kanwal Grover and George Vesselle, the former technical director at Champagne Mumm. Source, Drinks Business