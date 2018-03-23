|Grapegrower & Winemaker
23/03/2018
Yabby Lake wines defy climate science
Winemaker Tom Carson started work at Yabby Lake Vineyard on Victoria's Mornington Peninsula in 2008, just after vintage. Before that, he had established a fine reputation at Yering Station winery in the Yarra Valley. Now, after a decade in the job – including, in 2013, becoming the first person to win the famous Jimmy Watson trophy at the Melbourne Wine Show with a pinot noir – Carson decided it was time to put together a progress report. Source, Australian Financial Review