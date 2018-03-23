««« return to Daily Wine News index

Yabby Lake wines defy climate science

Winemaker Tom Carson started work at Yabby Lake Vineyard on Victoria's Mornington Peninsula in 2008, just after vintage. Before that, he had established a fine reputation at Yering Station winery in the Yarra Valley. Now, after a decade in the job – including, in 2013, becoming the first person to win the famous Jimmy Watson trophy at the Melbourne Wine Show with a pinot noir – Carson decided it was time to put together a progress report. Source, Australian Financial Review