««« return to Daily Wine News index

Action on spray drift

The now former Minister for Agriculture, Leon Bignell recently responded to Riverland Wine’s letter raising concerns about spray drift damage in the region. He advised that as a result of our concerns, there will be a meeting between the Australian Pesticides and Veterinary Medicines Authority (APVMA) and national and state regulators to identify action to deal with the problem. Source, Riverland Wine