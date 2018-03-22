|Grapegrower & Winemaker
Zonin 1821 eyes new winemaking territories
Buoyed by its recent foray into Chilean production, Italian producer Zonin 1821 has revealed ambitions for further winemaking ventures beyond its homeland, with New Zealand and even the UK cited as potential countries of interest. Speaking to Harpers at at Prowein, Zonin head winemaker Stefano Ferrante (pictured) described the Dos Almas labelled Chile project, which saw the first wines emerging in 2017, as “a very proud new chapter in our life”. Source, Harpers.co.uk