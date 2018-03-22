|Grapegrower & Winemaker
Warning: grow new grapes or perish
A new report suggests wine producers’ reluctance to try different grape varieties could work against them to overcome the challenges of changing climate patterns. In this article which originally appeared in Cosmos Magazine, Jeff Glorfeld explains why some think the concept of terroir should be left behind. Source, Winetitles