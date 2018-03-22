|Grapegrower & Winemaker
22/03/2018
Opinion: Neil McGuigan on natural wine
Four-time international winemaker of the year, Neil McGuigan, has delivered a brutal criticism of the natural wine category describing it as a “grape-based alcoholic beverage”. Speaking with TheShout at ProWein in Düsseldorf this week, McGuigan was asked for his opinion on natural or orange wine which is wine made with minimal or no chemical or technical intervention and generally minimal or no sulphites for preservation which can attract a unique or funky bouquet when smelling the wine. Source, The Shout