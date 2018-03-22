|Grapegrower & Winemaker
22/03/2018
The worldwide view of wine from Washington
The growth in the premium wine market has been a boon to the Washington wine industry, as American consumers seem increasingly willing to spend more for wines marketed by variety, vineyard and terroir. But a new trend — branded wines that speak to consumer’s identity, eschewing cultivars and AVAs and other traditional markers of authenticity — is now gaining traction in the lower end of the premium market, said Mike Veseth, author and editor of the Wine Economist blog. Source, Good Fruit Grower