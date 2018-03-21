««« return to Daily Wine News index

Dry stalls Tasmanian vintners' irrigation scheme

Months of heat and low rainfall have taken their toll on Tasmania's east coast, with the dry weather conditions stalling the first season of a new irrigation scheme. The Swan River, which feeds the Swan Valley Irrigation Scheme, runs near Craigie Knowe Vineyard in Cranbrook, near Swansea. Vineyard owner Glen Travers said the river was close to running dry. Source, ABC