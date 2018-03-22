««« return to Daily Wine News index

Another Bordeaux merchant accused of fraud

French prosecutors have accused a leading Bordeaux négociant and bulk wine bottler with "flagrant" wine fraud. On March 15, Bordeaux's criminal tribunal heard the charges against Grands Vins de Gironde (GVG), which is owned by the Castéja family. Investigators allege that GVG illegally blended wines from prestigious appellations with table wine, and mixed appellation wines, vintages and châteaus. Source, Wine Specatator