««« return to Daily Wine News index

Vintners in US evaluate new varieties

In a nascent industry, the focus is constantly on what’s new and improved. So not surprisingly, seminars on new grapes including Itasca and Crimson Pearl and the latest research on yeast and soil were among the best attended and most buzzed-about presentations at the recent Cold Climate Grape Conference. Itasca, a white grape released in 2016 by the University of Minnesota (UM), was the topic at two sessions: a tasting of eight iterations and a presentation on growing techniques. Source, Wines & Vines