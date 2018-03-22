««« return to Daily Wine News index

Seresin Estate winery sold to Marlborough winemakers

Ben Glover and Rhyan Wardman have bought the iconic Seresin winery, four kilometres west of Renwick.

The sale of the winery also includes three hectares of organic vineyard plantings.

The pair will create a winemaking hub for winemakers championing small-batch, single-site wines.

And with more than fifty years’ winemaking experience between them, the purchase marks a return to what they love – producing wines which showcase the depth and diversity of the Marlborough region.

Rhyan Wardman began his winemaking career as the inaugural assistant winemaker at Seresin Estate in the 90s and this new venture will see him come full circle.

“I was excited when the opportunity arose to purchase the Seresin winery,” he said.

“Michael Seresin, and the Seresin brand, has always pushed the boundaries and remained committed to producing premium, small-batch, organic wines.

“The winery provides the perfect site to continue that vision, allowing us to create a facility that promotes single-site identification, while stimulating intellectual expression.

We want to create a space that will allow producers to make wine that displays the real fabric of Marlborough.”

Ben Glover said their new winery, aptly named The Coterie, will allow winemakers without a dedicated winery to make wine in an environment that celebrates diversity and allows them to be completely involved with the production of their own wines.

“We’re passionate about what we have in our region and getting this into the premium imbibers wine glass.

We hope our winery will be the place for like-minded producers to collaborate. We see it as a place to innovate, share ideas and push the style boundaries,” said Glover.

The sale is a part of a decision by Michael Seresin to downsize and refocus on producing super-premium, small parcel wines. Seresin wines will continue to be made in the winery.

In future the facility will also provide a space for hosting customers and visitors. In time Glover and Wardman hope it will become a meeting space and workshop for Marlborough wine producers to develop ideas and collaborate.

“While I recognise that Marlborough needs large-scale winemaking facilities to keep up with consumer demand for our Sauvignon Blanc, both Rhyan and I intrinsically believe that it is vital to showcase the pure diversity of our wine region for long-term sustainability,” Glover said.

“Connecting passionate people, their sense of place, and single-site winegrowing is the key to showing this.”

Both Glover and Wardman are determined their new wine business will celebrate quirky diversity and showcase the depth and breadth of what the Marlborough wine region has to offer.

The pair take possession of the winery from May 1 and will be taking on clients for the 2019 vintage.