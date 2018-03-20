Daily Wine News

20/03/2018

Esk Valley harvest weathers storm

The winery hit hardest by the flood that inundated the Eskdale Valley 12 days ago was yesterday still playing the waiting game over the future of some of its grapes nearing the peak of the harvesting season. But Linden Estate hopes the harvest would still take place without loss. The major issues are when to harvest and how. Source, NZ Herald

