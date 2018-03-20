|Grapegrower & Winemaker
|Wine & Viticulture Journal
|Wine Industry Directory
|
|Daily Wine News
|
|Bookstore
««« return to Daily Wine News index20/03/2018
Esk Valley harvest weathers storm
Subscribe to Daily Wine News RSS feed
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
The winery hit hardest by the flood that inundated the Eskdale Valley 12 days ago was yesterday still playing the waiting game over the future of some of its grapes nearing the peak of the harvesting season. But Linden Estate hopes the harvest would still take place without loss. The major issues are when to harvest and how. Source, NZ Herald