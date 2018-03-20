|Grapegrower & Winemaker
Conviviality's CEO resigns
Diana Hunter, the chief executive of beleaguered UK drinks wholesaler Conviviality has resigned after the company issued two profit warnings and revealed it would have to tap investors for more cash after receiving an unexpected tax bill. Hunter has stepped down from the board today with immediate effect, but is staying on “for a period of time in order to provide transition support,” according to a statement issued by the company. Source, VINEX Market IQ