|Grapegrower & Winemaker
|Wine & Viticulture Journal
|Wine Industry Directory
|
|Daily Wine News
|
|Bookstore
««« return to Daily Wine News index20/03/2018
Victorian program to tackle phylloxera
Subscribe to Daily Wine News RSS feed
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
A new program to combat a biosecurity threat to Victoria’s wine industry was launched at Mount Macedon last week. Macedon MP Mary-Anne Thomas joined Mount Macedon Winery owner Dylan Grimes at his property to announce a $1 million state funding package to create a long-term strategy to manage Phylloxera in Victoria. Source, Star Weekly