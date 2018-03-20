Daily Wine News

20/03/2018

Victorian program to tackle phylloxera

A new program to combat a biosecurity threat to Victoria’s wine industry was launched at Mount Macedon last week. Macedon MP Mary-Anne Thomas joined Mount Macedon Winery owner Dylan Grimes at his property to announce a $1 million state funding package to create a long-term strategy to manage Phylloxera in Victoria. Source, Star Weekly

