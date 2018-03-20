|Grapegrower & Winemaker
Orange harvest strong despite smoke taint
Three Orange vineyards have abandoned their 2018 harvests after smoke from February’s Mount Canobolas fire tainted the grapes. David and Carolyn Gartrell’s Wattleview vineyard, De Salis Wines and the boutique Habitat Vineyard have lost their entire crops. A fourth winery is understood to be awaiting test results on two of their varietals but the others have been cleared of any damage. Source, Central Western Daily