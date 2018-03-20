««« return to Daily Wine News index

Katnook Coonawarra appoints senior winemaker

Katnook Coonawarra has announced the appointment of new senior winemaker, Tim Heath, who will start his role in late June 2018.

Katnook’s executive director of operations and finance, Chris Pike, said the winery is pleased with Heath’s appointment to the role.

“We are thrilled that someone of Tim’s winemaking calibre has accepted this role.

“Tim brings a wealth of international expertise and creative flair that is certain to build on the great legacy left by Wayne Stehbens and to take Katnook Coonawarra into an exciting future.”

Heath is currently senior winemaker at one of the world’s most successful wineries, Cloudy Bay Vineyards, New Zealand, where he has pursued his passion for the last fourteen years.

During this time he has been responsible for all facets of crafting Cloudy Bay’s internationally renowned wine styles, as well as overseeing winery infrastructure and expansion.

Heath has extensive experience promoting wine and liaising with key opinion leaders in national and international markets.



Prior to his move to Cloudy Bay, he was winemaker at Mountadam in the Barossa Valley, during which time he assisted with vintage at Cave de Tain-l'Hermitage, Northern Rhone, France.

Heath has visited most major French, Spanish and German wine regions, rounding out his international approach to winemaking.

Born and raised in Adelaide, he began studying a Bachelor of Science at the University of Adelaide, before transferring to a Bachelor of Oenology, when he realised that winemaking “looked like too much fun to be considered a ‘real’ job”.

He graduated from Oenology with First Class Honours, completing a thesis entitled ‘The development of non-destructive photo-chemical assay to measure the ingress of oxygen into bottled wine through various closures.’

On his new role, Heath said, “I’m excited to be joining the team at Katnook, which has some of the finest terroir in the Coonawarra region, as well as an incredible pedigree and history.”