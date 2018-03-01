««« return to Daily Wine News index

McWilliam’s Wines appoint Europe distributor

McWilliam’s Wines Group (MWG) has announced the appointment of Hallgarten & Novum Wines to represent their wine portfolio across Europe.

The partnership will see Hallgarten & Novum Wines distributing the McWilliam’s table and fortified wines and the iconic Mount Pleasant collections in both on and off premises.

General Manager for McWilliam’s Wines Group Garrick Harvison, said the company was impressed by Hallgarten & Novum’s experience across European markets, and their knowledge of Australian wines.

“We needed to find a skilled distributor who could articulate the provenance of our brands and the elegant wine styles the McWilliam’s family has been perfecting for over 140 years — no mean feat. We are sure we have found the right partner.

“Our wines continue to delight consumers with their distinctly cooler climate styles from some of Australia’s most exciting new wine regions.

“This, along with our winemaking team’s continuous striving to uphold the McWilliam’s family’s aim of delivering food friendly, elegant and expressive wines, makes for an exciting prospect for the European market,” Harvison said.

Hallgarten & Novum managing director, Andrew Bewes said he is delighted with the new partnership.

“McWilliam’s is exactly the kind of wine partner we look to work with: family-owned and quality-driven, whose provenance and innovation is evident in a stunning line-up of wines.

“We already have an established and exciting international portfolio and look forward to developing McWilliam’s sales across Scandinavia and Continental Europe,” he said.

Mount Pleasant was named Winery of the Year in the Halliday Wine Companion 2017, and its 2011 Maurice O’Shea Shiraz was named Shiraz of the Year in the 2015 edition.

Partnership commenced as of 1 March 2018.