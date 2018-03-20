|Grapegrower & Winemaker
Torbreck buys The Escarpment Winery in NZ
Barossa winery Torbreck has announced the acquisition of The Escarpment Winery at Martinborough in New Zealand, bringing together two of the New World’s great wine houses from either side of the ditch. The Escarpment’s founder Larry McKenna – known as the ‘Prince of Pinot’ and an inductee into the New Zealand Wine Hall of Fame – will stay on as winemaker and all current employees will be retained. Source, WBM