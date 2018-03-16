|Grapegrower & Winemaker
Austrian exports reach all time high
Austrian wine exports hit a new high last year, cracking the 150 million euro barrier for the first time, despite a slight drop off in volume. Exports jumped by 7.4% to reach a record 158.6m euros, helped by the average price per litre also hitting an all time high of 3.39 litres, according to the latest figures from the Austrian Wine Marketing Board. Source, VINEX Market IQ