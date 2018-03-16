|Grapegrower & Winemaker
|Wine & Viticulture Journal
|Wine Industry Directory
|
|Daily Wine News
|
|Bookstore
««« return to Daily Wine News index16/03/2018
China's wine production down for 5th year
Subscribe to Daily Wine News RSS feed
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
According to the latest figures released by the National Bureau of Statistics, the domestic wine production drop is also coupled with sales decline. Total revenues generated from wine sales plummeted 9% year-on-year to RMB 42.137 billion (US$6.67 billion). China has the world’s second largest area under vine after Spain, and ahead of France and Italy, according to QIV. Source, Drinks Business