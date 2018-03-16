««« return to Daily Wine News index

China's wine production down for 5th year

According to the latest figures released by the National Bureau of Statistics, the domestic wine production drop is also coupled with sales decline. Total revenues generated from wine sales plummeted 9% year-on-year to RMB 42.137 billion (US$6.67 billion). China has the world’s second largest area under vine after Spain, and ahead of France and Italy, according to QIV. Source, Drinks Business