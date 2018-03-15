««« return to Daily Wine News index

History Wine is a Northwest treasure

Every wine has a history; a story of time and place that reflects the primal geologic forces that shaped the landscape where its grapes were grown, the climate that nurtured them and the deft hand of the winemaker than transformed them into wine. Hence, it’s fitting, the latest wine offerings from the young, gifted Oregon wine maker Melissa Burr should be called History. Source, Forbes