|Grapegrower & Winemaker
|Wine & Viticulture Journal
|Wine Industry Directory
|
|Daily Wine News
|
|Bookstore
««« return to Daily Wine News index16/03/2018
History Wine is a Northwest treasure
Subscribe to Daily Wine News RSS feed
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
Every wine has a history; a story of time and place that reflects the primal geologic forces that shaped the landscape where its grapes were grown, the climate that nurtured them and the deft hand of the winemaker than transformed them into wine. Hence, it’s fitting, the latest wine offerings from the young, gifted Oregon wine maker Melissa Burr should be called History. Source, Forbes