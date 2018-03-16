««« return to Daily Wine News index

Fire guts Pooraka wine business

A workshop fire at Pooraka has ripped through pallets of South Australian wine bound for Asia and caused hundreds of thousands dollars worth of damage. Firefighters responded to the blaze on Research Rd, which police say isn’t suspicious, just after 2am. The fire ignited inside a unit used by Arlequin Wines, destroying bottles of wine worth up to $300,000, before thick smoke seeped into adjacent businesses. Source, The Advertiser