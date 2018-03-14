|Grapegrower & Winemaker
Conviviality cancels dividend after £30m tax bill
Retail group Conviviality is cancelling its dividend after revealing it must pay an unexpected £30m tax demand by March 29 and issued a second profit warning in less than a week, warning it could struggle to meet its banking covenants. Source, The Telegraph