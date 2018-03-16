|Grapegrower & Winemaker
16/03/2018
Short season puts squeeze on vineyards
Winemakers of the Great Southern region are closing in on the arduous task of harvesting their grapes as the picking season comes to an unusually early finish. With some wineries having already finished their harvest well before the expected end of season in late April, some producers have said this season has been the shortest in recent memory. Source, The Great Southern Weekender