««« return to Daily Wine News index

2018 Bayer Young Viticulturist comp dates set

Now in its thirteenth year, the Bayer Young Viticulturist of the Year Competition has become an important fixture in the wine industry calendar.

Its purpose is to grow the future of the New Zealand wine industry and it is a fantastic opportunity for Young Vits (30 yrs or under) to upskill, grow in confidence and widen their network.

It is a tough competition testing all aspects of vineyard management, but for those who enter, a very rewarding experience.

The competition continues to grow and this year sees a sixth regional competition being added.

The South Island Regional Competition is for contestants from Nelson, Canterbury and Waitaki and will be held in Waipara this year.

National co-ordinator, Nicky Grandorge said the competition has seen growth over the years.

“It is exciting to see the competition growing further and feel the positive buzz it creates around the country as the wine community comes together to encourage these talented young vits,” she said.

The competition is run entirely on the generosity of sponsors who not only support the competition financially, but also with their time and expertise.

Dates for the 2018 competitions are:

AUCKLAND/NORTHERN – Friday 8th June 2018

SOUTH ISLAND REGIONAL – Friday 16th June 2018

HAWKE’S BAY - Thursday 21st June 2018

WAIRARAPA – Thursday 5th July 2018

MARLBOROUGH - Friday 13th July 2018

CENTRAL OTAGO – Friday 20th July 2018

NATIONAL FINAL — w/c 27 August 2018

The National Final practical day will be held in the Wairarapa and then in conjunction with Bragato in Wellington.

For more information or an entry form please contact: Nicky Grandorge, National Co-ordinator at ">y.