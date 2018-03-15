|Grapegrower & Winemaker
|Wine & Viticulture Journal
|Wine Industry Directory
|
|Daily Wine News
|
|Bookstore
««« return to Daily Wine News index15/03/2018
Italian lessons: trying something different
Subscribe to Daily Wine News RSS feed
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
Their process is in some ways very old world, utilizing minimal new world wine-producing equipment. With whole cluster fermentation, and native yeast, they don’t fine or filter their wines, which are strictly aged in neutral French oak. Harvesting is done a bit earlier at 22 to 23 brix, leaving them with highly aromatic, lower alcohol wines. The wine in their repertoire that stood out as “now that’s different” to me was their Marsanne. Source, Napa Valley Register