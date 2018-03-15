««« return to Daily Wine News index

Italian lessons: trying something different

Their process is in some ways very old world, utilizing minimal new world wine-producing equipment. With whole cluster fermentation, and native yeast, they don’t fine or filter their wines, which are strictly aged in neutral French oak. Harvesting is done a bit earlier at 22 to 23 brix, leaving them with highly aromatic, lower alcohol wines. The wine in their repertoire that stood out as “now that’s different” to me was their Marsanne. Source, Napa Valley Register