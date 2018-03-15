««« return to Daily Wine News index

Aravina Estate's special vintage release

This week sees the release of Aravina Estate’s 2016 Vintage Blanc de Blanc, the first vintage of the one hundred percent estate-grown premium sparkling wine made in the methode champenoise style from hand harvested Chenin and Chardonnay fruit. It heralds a major milestone for the Yallingup business, whose wines are now fully estate grown and produced on site with the newly-installed winery. Source, Busselton-Dunsborough Mail