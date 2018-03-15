Daily Wine News

15/03/2018

Aravina Estate's special vintage release

This week sees the release of Aravina Estate’s 2016 Vintage Blanc de Blanc, the first vintage of the one hundred percent estate-grown premium sparkling wine made in the methode champenoise style from hand harvested Chenin and Chardonnay fruit. It heralds a major milestone for the Yallingup business, whose wines are now fully estate grown and produced on site with the newly-installed winery. Source, Busselton-Dunsborough Mail

